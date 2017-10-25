Visa Inc (NYSE: V) shares are trading higher by $1.75 at $110.16 in Wednesday's session.

Before the open,the company reported a Q4 EPS beat of nickel along with a sales beat of $22 million.

After a higher open, Visa had a brief retreat that found support under Tuesday's close ($108.41) and continued its move higher. So far, the ensuing rally took the stock to $110.61 and is now attempting to remain in the $110.00 handle.

In order to post a new all-time closing high, it must end the session above its Oct. 13 close of $108.66.

