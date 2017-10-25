Market Overview

Trivago Makes New All-Time Low After Q3 Report
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 25, 2017 11:42am   Comments
Trivago NV - ADR (NASDAQ: TRVG) shares are trading lower by $2.20 at $8.56 in Wednesday's session.

Before the open, the Netherlands-based online hotel search platform reported a mixed Q3 report. It posted a slight EPS beat along with slight sales miss. At this time, the Street is putting much more emphasis on the latter.

Trivago's stock, which made an all-time high in July at $24.27, has made a new all-time low in today's session at $8.54. After a lower open, below its former all-time low from Tuesday ($10.28), it continued to move in that direction.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

