10 Technical Levels Discussed On Monday's PreMarket Prep
The following stocks and technicals were mentioned on Friday's edition of PreMarket Prep, a daily trading ideas show hosted by former floor trader Joel Elconin and prop trader Dennis Dick.
- General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) is having a big volume day and ratings war with one upgrade and a pair of downgrades. Can it clear the close from the day before earnings of $23.83? That's a big level.
- Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) is right at the pre-market low, and also has a low from Sept. 8 of $91.57.
- Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX) has air up to a gap fill at $39.23. There's also a July 24 high of $40.13.
- International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBM) $162.64 was the high on April 19.
- VF Corp (NYSE: VFC) had a high of $70.35 back in Nov. 2015.
- Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M) had a Friday high of $21.23. There's also a pair of highs at $21.27 and $21.72. Above that the next resistance is at $22.40.
- L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) $44 is huge. It had many highs in July and October, and a Friday high of $43.94.
- T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) has had the same ranges the last two days, with $62 serving as resistance and $60.30 serving as support.
- Abbot Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) has a triple bottom at the $54.50 area.
- Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) also has a triple bottom at the $119.15 area.
