10 Technical Levels Discussed On Monday's PreMarket Prep
Spencer Israel , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 23, 2017 9:45am   Comments
The following stocks and technicals were mentioned on Friday's edition of PreMarket Prep, a daily trading ideas show hosted by former floor trader Joel Elconin and prop trader Dennis Dick.

You can listen to the show live every day from 8-9 a.m. ET here, or catch the podcast on iTunes, Soundcloud, and Stitcher.

  • General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) is having a big volume day and ratings war with one upgrade and a pair of downgrades. Can it clear the close from the day before earnings of $23.83? That's a big level.
  • Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) is right at the pre-market low, and also has a low from Sept. 8 of $91.57.
  • Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX) has air up to a gap fill at $39.23. There's also a July 24 high of $40.13.
  • International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBM) $162.64 was the high on April 19.
  • VF Corp (NYSE: VFC) had a high of $70.35 back in Nov. 2015.
  • Macy’s Inc (NYSE: M) had a Friday high of $21.23. There's also a pair of highs at $21.27 and $21.72. Above that the next resistance is at $22.40.
  • L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) $44 is huge. It had many highs in July and October, and a Friday high of $43.94.
  • T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) has had the same ranges the last two days, with $62 serving as resistance and $60.30 serving as support.
  • Abbot Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) has a triple bottom at the $54.50 area.
  • Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG) also has a triple bottom at the $119.15 area.

Posted-In: PreMarket PrepTechnicals Previews Pre-Market Outlook Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

