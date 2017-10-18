Market Overview

Allergan Lower After Edward Jones Downgrade
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 18, 2017
Allergan plc Ordinary Shares (NYSE: AGN) shares are trading lower by $10.80 (4.8 percent) at $186.98 in Wednesday's session.

Before the open, Edward Jones downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold. That has it trading in the red for the fifth time in its last six sessions.

After a lower open, Allergan attempted to rally but found sellers ahead of Tuesday's close ($197.78), only reaching $197.33 before continuing its move lower. So far, the ensuing decline has taken the stock to $186.88 and it's not far off that low. That marks the lowest level for the stock since it bottomed on Dec. 8 at $185.70. Beyond that level, stands its December low ($184.75) and its Nov. 23 low ($184.50).

