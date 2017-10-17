Market Overview

Johnson & Johnson Makes New All-Time High By A Wide Margin
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 17, 2017 3:15pm   Comments
Johnson & Johnson, Harley-Davidson Higher on Good 'rd-Quarter Results (GuruFocus)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) shares are trading higher by $4.60 (3.6 percent) at $140.72 in Tuesday's session.

The catalyst for the rally is a Q3 EPS beat of 10 cents along with a sales beat of $400 million.

After a higher open, JNJ a had brief retreat but found support just under the top of Monday's range ($137.26), reaching $137.06 before continuing its move higher. It has continued to make new highs for the session, with the current one standing at $141.12 as of 3:00 p.m. EST.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

