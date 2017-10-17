Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares are trading higher by $4.00, or 13 percent, at $34.00 in Tuesday's session.

Earlier today, a Seeking Alpha post stated that the company's "tZERO unit aims to use blockchain technology in financial markets." Since bitcoin has taken the investment world by storm, any stock linked to the technology has been attracting new investors.

After a higher open, it has a dime retreat to $30.70 before continuing its move higher. It has continued to make new highs for the session with the current one standing at $34.60. That puts the issue above it Aug. 2013 high ($34.37), but is still shy of its July 2013 ($35.60).

