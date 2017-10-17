Spirit Surrenders Some Early Gains After Positive Sept. Flight Data

Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ: SAVE) shares are trading higher by $2.00 (6 percent) at $35.47 in Tuesday's session.

After Monday's close, the company released September flight data that exceeded the Street's expectations.

After a higher open, Spirit continued in that direction before peaking at $36.99 and reversed course. That high coincides with a trio of highs from $46.94 to $37.08 back on Aug.18-22.

The ensuing decline has found support well above the top of Monday's range ($34.00), only reaching $34.78 and has now returned to mid-$35.00 handle.

