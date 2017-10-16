Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) shares are trading higher by $4.58 (3.3 percent) at $146.91 in Monday's session.

All gaming stocks have suffered declines since the mass shooting in Las Vegas on the evening of Oct. 1.

The Friday prior to the shooting, Wynn ended its Sept. 29 session at $148.92 and traded as low as $139.20 on Oct. 9. it's getting back a majority of that decline in today's session.

After a higher open, Wynn had only a 14-cent retreat to $144.79 before continuing its move higher. So far, the ensuing rally has come up just of the its closing price ($148.92) prior to the unfortunate event as $148.14 stands at the high for the session as of 11:53 a.m. EST.

