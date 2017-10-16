Market Overview

Wynn Resorts Stock Having Best Day Since Vegas Shooting
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 16, 2017 12:08pm   Comments
Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) shares are trading higher by $4.58 (3.3 percent) at $146.91 in Monday's session.

All gaming stocks have suffered declines since the mass shooting in Las Vegas on the evening of Oct. 1.

Related: 5 Ways To Help Las Vegas Massacre Victims

The Friday prior to the shooting, Wynn ended its Sept. 29 session at $148.92 and traded as low as $139.20 on Oct. 9. it's getting back a majority of that decline in today's session.

After a higher open, Wynn had only a 14-cent retreat to $144.79 before continuing its move higher. So far, the ensuing rally has come up just of the its closing price ($148.92) prior to the unfortunate event as $148.14 stands at the high for the session as of 11:53 a.m. EST.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

