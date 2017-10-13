Market Overview

General Motors Gets Back To Its Winning Ways
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 13, 2017 1:38pm   Comments
Why the Market Is Rewarding General Motors (GuruFocus)

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) shares are trading higher by 81 cents (2 percent) at $45.70 in Friday's session.

The stock snapped an eight-day winning streak on Thursday when it announced it was going to idle a Detroit plant for six weeks amid slow demand. As a result, it fell from $45.47 to $44.89.

However, an upgrade from Barclays has the stock firmly in the green. In fact, it has exceeded its post-bankruptcy all-time high, when it reached $46.11 earlier in today's session. That far exceeds its former all-time high that was made Wednesday at $45.59.

After lagging the broad market for the last few years, General Motors has been a stellar performer in 2017, higher by 31 percent from its year-end close of $34.84.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

