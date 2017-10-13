Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA) shares are trading lower by 46 cents (2.8 percent) at $14.69 in Friday's session.

There is no specific news out on the stock to account for the decline and is likely a continuation of its long-term downtrend.

It's now trading lower for the third day in a row falling from Tuesday's close ($15.89) to $14.30 earlier in today's session. That marks the lowest level for the stock since Aug. 2000, when it bottomed at $14.30.

So far, the rebound off that low has capped at $14.78 as of Noon EST.

