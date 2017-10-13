Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Teva Reaches 17-Year Low
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 13, 2017 12:33pm   Comments
Share:
Related TEVA
Life (Science) Lessons: The Hows And Whos To Play Biotech
Eli Lilly Shares Spike On Patent Victory
Macnealy Hoover Investment Management Inc Buys DowDuPont Inc, JM Smucker Co, Schlumberger, ... (GuruFocus)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (ADR) (NYSE: TEVA) shares are trading lower by 46 cents (2.8 percent) at $14.69 in Friday's session.

There is no specific news out on the stock to account for the decline and is likely a continuation of its long-term downtrend.

Related: 6 Stocks To Watch Ahead Of The 60 Minutes DEA-Opioid Exposé

It's now trading lower for the third day in a row falling from Tuesday's close ($15.89) to $14.30 earlier in today's session. That marks the lowest level for the stock since Aug. 2000, when it bottomed at $14.30.

So far, the rebound off that low has capped at $14.78 as of Noon EST.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TEVA)

Life (Science) Lessons: The Hows And Whos To Play Biotech
Eli Lilly Shares Spike On Patent Victory
Teva Shares Plummet After Mylan's Copaxone Generic Gets FDA Approval
Momenta Pharma Could Face Pressure Following Approval Of Mylan's Generic Copaxone
Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Teva, AT&T And More
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From October 4
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on TEVA
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.