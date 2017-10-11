Intrexon Corp (NYSE: XON) shares are trading lower by 50 cents at $18.30 in Wednesday's session. There is no specific news out on the issue to account for the decline.

The issue is now trading low for the fourth day in a row, falling from its Oct. 5 close ($20.39) to $18.25 earlier in Wednesday's session. Off the open it attempted to rally but came up just of Wednesday's high ($19.20), only reaching $19.05 before turning lower.

If the decline continues, based on the daily charts, there may be no major support in the issue until the series of four consecutive low at the $17.70 area from late August.

