Intrexon Lower For Fourth Day In A Row
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 11, 2017 12:06pm   Comments
Intrexon Corp (NYSE: XON) shares are trading lower by 50 cents at $18.30 in Wednesday's session. There is no specific news out on the issue to account for the decline.

The issue is now trading low for the fourth day in a row, falling from its Oct. 5 close ($20.39) to $18.25 earlier in Wednesday's session. Off the open it attempted to rally but came up just of Wednesday's high ($19.20), only reaching $19.05 before turning lower.

If the decline continues, based on the daily charts, there may be no major support in the issue until the series of four consecutive low at the $17.70 area from late August.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

