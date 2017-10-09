General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) shares are trading lower by 69 cents (3 percent) at $23.70 in Monday's session.

Investors are exiting the stock after it was reported Friday afternoon that CFO Jeff Bornstein will be leaving the company.

After a lower open, GE had only a nickel bounce to $24.15 before continuing its mover lower. The follow through on the decline has found some intraday support at $23.61 and is attempting to rebound. That low coincides with it current low for the move, which was made on Sept. 8 ($23.58) and the low for the following day at $23.62.

