General Electric Revisits Low Of Move And Attempts To Rebound
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 09, 2017 11:25am   Comments
General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) shares are trading lower by 69 cents (3 percent) at $23.70 in Monday's session.

Investors are exiting the stock after it was reported Friday afternoon that CFO Jeff Bornstein will be leaving the company.

After a lower open, GE had only a nickel bounce to $24.15 before continuing its mover lower. The follow through on the decline has found some intraday support at $23.61 and is attempting to rebound. That low coincides with it current low for the move, which was made on Sept. 8 ($23.58) and the low for the following day at $23.62.

