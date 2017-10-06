Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ: HELE) shares are trading lower by $8.00 at $89.10 in Friday's session.

After Thursday's close, the global consumer products company reported a Q2 EPS beat of 30 cents along with a slight sales beat. Although it did reaffirm FY 2018 EPS guidance, it lowered its sales guidance to $1.56 billion to $1.58 billion range from estimate of $1.59 billion.

After a lower open, Helen of Troy had a brief bounce to $95.15 before continuing its move lower. It has continued to make lows for the session, with the current one standing at $88.50 as of 11:20 a.m. EST. That coincides with its Sept. 6 low of $88.60.

Its recent low since coming off its all-time high was made on Aug. 30 at $87.45.

