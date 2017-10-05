Vericel Corp (NASDAQ: VCEL) shares are trading lower by 85 cents (13 percent) at $5.13 in Thursday's session. There is specific news on the company to account for the weakness.

Instead, the low-priced stock may be having profit-takers come in after its recent rally. Since its Sept. 26 low ($4.65), the stock added 31 percent, when it reached $6.10 in Wednesday's session. That marks the highest level for the stock since it peaked in April 2016 at $6.69.

After a lower open, beyond Wednesday's low ($5.85), the follow through decline took Vericel's stock to $4.75, but has returned to the $5.00 handle. That low is a dime above the low from which the rally commenced from on Sept. 26.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.