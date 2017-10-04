Market Overview

Tesla Sharply Higher After Nomura Starts Coverage At Buy
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 04, 2017 1:45pm   Comments
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are trading higher by $6.36 at $354.51 in Wednesday's session. The stock is now over $20.00 higher than its intraday low ($331.28) on Tuesday.

Before the open, Nomura Securities initiated coverage of Tesla's stock with a Buy rating and $500 a price target.

After a higher open, it retreated but found support above the top of Tuesday's range ($348.55), before continuing its move higher.

So far, the follow-through rally has taken the stock to $358.82, but has backed off that high. That level exceeds its Sept. 25 high ($357.47), but is well shy of its Sept. 22 high ($369.90).

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

