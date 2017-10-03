Market Overview

Endologix Extends Its Winning Streak
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 03, 2017 2:40pm   Comments
Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELGX) shares are trading higher by 86 cents, or 16 percent, at $5.71 in Tuesday's session. There is no specific news to account for the rally.

The stock is extending its three-day winning streak along with posting gains in six of its last seven session. The one outlier being unchanged on Sept. 28 and 29 at $4.46. Over this course of time, it has rallied from its Sept. 22 close to $5.76, which is the high for the session as of 2:28 p.m. EST.

The majority of the gains have taken place in today's session. The stock is now trading in a low volume area up to $6.60 that was created when the stock swooned from $6.73 to $4.26 on May 18, following an update on its Nellix System US regulatory status.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

