Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: MGM) shares are trading lower by $3.50 (7 percent) at $43.65 in Monday's session.

The New York Post reported that the company's plans to go private "could fall apart."

Nordstrom's much lower opening print of $45.04 has turned out to be the high for the session. It has continued to makes lows for the session, with the current one standing at $43.50 as of 1:10 p.m. EST. That low coincides with its Sept. 11, when it bottomed at $43.59.

It should be noted the stock was trading at the $40.50 level, just off its yearly low that was made on May 19 at $39.53.

