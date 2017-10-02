Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) shares are trading lower by $1.21 (5.4 percent) at $20.60 in Monday's session.

It's participating in the rout in the retail sector that was instigated by a report that Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN)'s go-private deal could fall apart.

After ending August at $20.77, Macy's stock peaked in September at $22.87 and ended Friday's session at $21.82. It was unable to regain Friday's close off today's open, only reaching $21.72 before continuing its move lower.

The ensuing decline has taken Macy's beyond its September low ($20.79), reaching $20.37. That marks the lowest level for the stock since it bottomed on Aug. 23 at $20.21.

