General Motors Finally Makes New All-Time High
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 02, 2017 12:24pm   Comments
General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) shares are trading higher by $1.62 at $42.00 in Monday's session.

An executive from the company made positive comments on the progress of fuel-cell vehicles and expects future years "will be profitable." The company announced that 20 new all-electric vehicles will hit the market by 2023.

From a technical standpoint, GM's stock opened above the quintuplet of highs at the $40.60 and kept on going. The continuation rally has taken the it beyond its former all-time high that was made in December 2013 at $41.85, rallying to $42.48.

At of Noon EST, it's struggling to remain in the $42 handle and post its first ever close above that mark.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

