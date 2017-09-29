Market Overview

Valeant Pharma Erases Thursday's Decline After Sale Of iNova Pharma
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 29, 2017 1:45pm   Comments
The Vetr community has upgraded $VRX to 2-Stars. (Vetr)

Valeant Pharma Inc. (NYSE: VRX) shares are trading higher by $0.73 at $14.49 in Friday's session. It has erased all of Thursday's decline of $0.63 and currently a dime over Wednesday's close of $14.39.

The catalyst for the rebound is the announcement of the sale of iPharma. Investors are hopeful the sale would reduce the huge debt that the company accumulated over the years.

After a higher open, it had a brief retreat but found support above Thursday's close ($13.76), only reaching $13.89 before continuing its move higher.

Posted-In: Valeant PharmaTechnicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

