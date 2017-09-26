Market Overview

Nike Consolidates Ahead Of Q1 Report
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 26, 2017 11:54am   Comments
Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) shares are unchanged at $53.23 in Tuesday's session.

After the close, the company will report Q1 results. Street estimates for EPS stand at 48 cents on sales of $9.09 billion. The company beat for EPS for 20 straight quarters, but sales has been mixed with 12 beats and eight misses.

See Also: Adidas Falls On Corruption Charges Implicating NCAA Coaches, Financial Advisers

Ahead of the report, Nike has traded in a very tight range over the last five sessions, including today from $52.80 to $53.64. The stock is now trading at the same level it did before its Q4 beat that propelled it to $60.34, but was unable to hold those gains as poor reports from other shoe retailers weighed heavily on the stock.

