Carnival Corp Higher After Q3 Beat
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 26, 2017 11:51am   Comments
Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) shares are trading higher by $1.60 (3 percent) at $65.10 in Tuesday's session.

The catalyst for the rally is a Q3 EPS beat of 9 cents along with a sales beat of $110 million. The company also raised the lower end of its FY 2017 EPS outlook.

After a higher open, Carnival continued in that direction until peaking at $66.25 and reversed course. That high coincides with its September 18 high of $66.09.

So far, the ensuing decline has not yet breached its early morning low of $64.78, but came within pennies of it before rebounding back into the $65.00 handle.

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

