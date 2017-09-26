Market Overview

Axovant Sciences Falls 70% After Phase 3 Intepirdine MINDSET Trial Doesn't Meet Endpoint
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 26, 2017 11:28am   Comments
Axovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: AXON) shares are trading lower by $17.65, or 72 percent, at $6.60 in Tuesday's session.

The catalyst for the sharp decline is the announcement that is Phase 3 Intepirdine MINDSET clinical trial did not meet its co-primary efficacy endpoints. The drug is being tested for use with patients with Alzheimer's disease.

After a much lower open, Axovant attempted to rally but found sellers at $7.40 and resumed its move lower. It went on to breach its opening print of $6.37, but only fell to $6.13 and is attempting to rebound.

