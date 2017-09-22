Market Overview

Veritone Up Another 7%, Higher For Seventh Day In A Row
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 22, 2017 11:50am   Comments
Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) shares are trading higher by $4.30 at $58.00 in Friday's session.

It's now trading higher for the seventh day in a row, climbing from its September 13 close ($24.98) to as high as high as $59.49 earlier in today's session.

See Also: Veritone's Huge Move Provides Valuable Trading Lessons

During that stretch, Veritone had matching lows at $23.00 on September 13 and 14 and higher lows and then six straight higher lows and six of seven higher closes. The one outlier was its decline of only 7 cents on Wednesday.

This week's volume far exceeds any of its weekly volume since its IPO in May.

