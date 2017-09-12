Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) shares are trading higher by $5.00 (2 percent) at $226.06 in Tuesday's session.

There is no specific news out on the stock to account the rally. Instead, it's rallying along with others in the financial sector amidst falling bond prices. This may be an indication of higher interest rates, which benefits the issues in that sector.

Goldman is now trading higher for third day in a row, moving up from its September 7 closing price ($215.84) to as high as $227.69 earlier in today's session. That high is just shy of its September 1 high ($227.56). It also marks the higher end of the trading range ($214.64 to $227.69) that has been present since August 17.

