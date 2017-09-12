Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) shares are trading higher by 36 cents (2 percent) at $18.02 in Tuesday's session.

There is no specific news out on the issue to account for the rally.

This marks the fifth consecutive session in which Twitter has traded higher. Over this course of time, it has rallied from its September close ($16.65) to as high as $18.29 earlier in today's session. That marks the highest level for the stock since it cratered on July 27 (falling from $19.61 to $16.84), when the Street wasn't impressed with with its Q2 report.

In order to fill the void in price and reach the lower-end of the July 26 session, it needs to reach $19.27.

