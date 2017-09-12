Market Overview

Twitter Higher For Fifth Day In A Row
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 12, 2017 2:48pm   Comments
Related TWTR
Watch These 5 Huge Call Purchases In Tuesday Trade
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From September 11

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) shares are trading higher by 36 cents (2 percent) at $18.02 in Tuesday's session.

There is no specific news out on the issue to account for the rally.

This marks the fifth consecutive session in which Twitter has traded higher. Over this course of time, it has rallied from its September close ($16.65) to as high as $18.29 earlier in today's session. That marks the highest level for the stock since it cratered on July 27 (falling from $19.61 to $16.84), when the Street wasn't impressed with with its Q2 report.

In order to fill the void in price and reach the lower-end of the July 26 session, it needs to reach $19.27.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

