FireEye Higher After Equifax Security Breach, Analyst Upgrade
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 11, 2017 1:52pm   Comments
FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE) shares are trading higher by 39 cents, or 2.7 percent, at $16.40 in Monday's session.

The stock, as well as others in the cybersecurity space, are getting a boost from the data breach at Equifax (NYSE: EFX) that affected 143 million consumers on Friday. Stephens also upgraded the stock on Monday morning.

See Also: Putting The Equifax Hack Into Perspective: How It Ranks

After a higher open, FireEye had a brief retreat but found support just ahead of the top of Friday's range ($16.13), only reaching $16.17 before resuming its move higher. So far, the follow-through rally took the stock to $16.61, but has backed off that level.

FireEye's stock is now poised to close at its highest since July 25, when it ended that session at $16.08.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

