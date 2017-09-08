Tesaro Sheds $20 Over The Last Three Days

TESARO Inc (NASDAQ: TSRO) shares are trading lower by $9.00 at $114.93 in Friday's session.

Since Tuesday's close of $134.33, the stock has shed over $20.00 when it found a bottom at $114.25 earlier in today's session. There has been no specific catalyst for the oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company to account for the precipitous decline.

Tesaro has now given back more than half of its gains accrued from its rally from its nine-month low made on August 17 ($106.64) to its peak on Wednesday at $136.45.

After a lower open, it found sellers ahead of Thursday's close ($123.93) at $123.39 and resumed its move lower. If the decline continues beyond its current low, there may be additional support at its August 18 low of $113.12.

