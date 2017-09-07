Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Comcast Sharply Lower After Double Whammy
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 07, 2017 2:37pm   Comments
Share:
Related CMCSA
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: NCI Building Drops On Downbeat Results; GoPro Shares Spike Higher
Oppenheimer Presents New Menu Of Top Picks
LIVE FROM CHICAGO, Itâs Saturday Night Live: The Experience (GuruFocus)

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) shares are trading lower by $2.15 (5.5 percent) at $39.02 in Thursday's session. A pair of negative catalysts has the issue deep in the red.

First of all, Disney (NYSE: DIS) put a crimp in the media sector when it announced Marvel and Star Wars will go exclusively to Disney's new streaming service that will launch late 2019.

See Also: Disney Rattles Media Sector On Pullback Of Marvel, 'Star Wars' Offering

Comcast was hit on that news and then the company announced it expects to lose 100,000-150,000 subscribers in Q3 due to increased competition and from the recent storms.

At this time, the stock has found support in the area of the multiple lows it had in the lower $38.00 handle from late June and early July. As of 2:15 p.m. ET, the low for the session stands at $38.21 and now the stock is attempting to remain in the $39.00 handle.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CMCSA + DIS)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: NCI Building Drops On Downbeat Results; GoPro Shares Spike Higher
Disney Rattles Media Sector On Pullback Of Marvel, 'Star Wars' Offering
Dan Nathan Sees Unusual Options Activity In Disney
Disney Headwinds Could Soon Shift To Tailwinds; Is Now The Time To Buy?
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 5, 2017
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Loading...
Sign up for email alerts on CMCSA
Loading...
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.