General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) shares are trading higher by 60 cents (2.5 percent) at $25.15 in Friday's session. There is no specific news out on the stock to account for the best gain in months, and it's most likely technically driven.

Over the last nine sessions, GE has traded in a narrow range from $24.15 to $24.74. The lower-end of the range marks the lowest level for the stock since September 2015, when it bottomed at $23.68.

After a slightly higher open, GE retreated but found support just under Thursday's close ($24.55) at $24.49 and began to move higher. Once it passed the upper-end of the rally the pace of the rally accelerated. So far, it reached $25.24 but has backed off that level. That high coincides with its August 16 high ($25.25).

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.