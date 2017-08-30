Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) shares are trading higher by $2.80 (3.4 percent) at $82.35 in Wednesday's session.

The catalyst for the rally is a Q3 EPS beat of 11 cents along with a sales beat of $60 million. The company also significantly raised it Q4 EPS and sales guidance.

After a higher open, Analog Devices had nearly a dollar retreat to $81.24 before continuing its move higher. The rebound off that low took the stock all the way to $83.89. That marks its highest level since June 1, when it peaked at $86.32.

It should be noted that high came one day after the stock made a new all-time high ($90.49) after its better-than-expected Q2 report. It continued lower following that report and didn't find a bottom until July 3, when it reached $76.07.

Its all-time closing high was made on May 31 at $85.76.

