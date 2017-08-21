Veritone Inc (NASDAQ: VERI) shares are trading higher by $3.18 at $11.05 in Monday's session. Over the weekend, the company was mentioned positively in a Barron's article written by Tiernan Ray that focused on the "Big Brains Behind Artificial Intelligence."

He noted the company's CEO, Chad Steelberg, has "discerned a weakness in Amazon and Google's approach to AI that is an opportunity for his company."

After a higher open, it had a brief retreat to $8.20, before continuing its move higher. So far, the ensuing rally has taken it to $11.50 but has now fallen back to the $11.00 area. That marks the highest level for the issue since it peaked on July 11 at $11.94.

It should be noted the company on its opening print for its IPO on May 12 at $15.64, and made its all-time low on Friday at $7.76. That low coincides with its Aug. 10 low of $7.80.

