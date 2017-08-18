Market Overview

Applied Materials Surrenders Some Early Gains After Q2 Beat
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 18, 2017 11:26am   Comments
Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) shares are trading higher by 70 cents at $43.82 in Friday's session.

After the bell on Thursday, the company reported a Q2 EPS beat of 2 cents along with sales beat of $50 million. That represents its best quarter in its 50-year history.

After a higher open, Applied Materials continued in that direction before finally peaking at $45.25 and then reversed course. That high is just shy of its July 31 high of $45.48.

Profit-takers have now come into the stock and it continues to make lows for the session. As of 11:20 a.m. EST, the low for the day stands at $43.66. If that level is breached, there may be additional support at Thursday's low of $43.00.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

