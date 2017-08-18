Market Overview

Foot Locker Stomped On After Q2 Miss
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 18, 2017 10:54am   Comments
Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) share are trading lower by $12.00, or 25 percent, at $35.70 in Friday's session.

The catalyst for the huge decline is a Q2 EPS miss of 28 cents along with sales miss of $10 million. The company claims the shortfall was the result by the limited availability of innovative and new products in the market.

After a much lower open, Foot Locker rallied only 15 cents to $36.80 before continuing its spiral downward. So far, the ensuing decline has taken the stock to $35.25 and is attempting to reenter the $36.00 handle.

That marks the lowest level for the stock since November 2013, when it bottomed at $34.09.

