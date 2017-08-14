Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) shares are trading higher 85 cents (7.3 percent) at $12.68 in Monday's session.

At this time, the low-priced stock has had a price fluctuation of nearly $2.00, which encompasses 15 percent of the stock's total value.

Early in the session, bears feasted on the Snap as it surpassed its former all-time low ($11.77) on the open and continued in that direction. As many traders braced for a breach of $11.00, buyers stepped in at $11.28 and incited a huge short-covering rally.

That took Snap well beyond Friday's high ($12.34), but came up just shy of its low from the day before its Q2 report ($13.26), so far only reaching $13.14.

