Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Blue Apron Shares Reach $5 After Mixed Q2 Report
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 10, 2017 11:33am   Comments
Share:
Related
Wall Street Whiffs On Blue Apron's First Quarterly Earnings Report
25 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Stock Futures Down; Apple, FANGs Sag; 3 Retail Names Dive (Investor's Business Daily)

Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN) shares are trading lower by 83 cents (14.7 percent) in Thursday's session.

Its first earning report as a public company has been a huge disappointment with an EPS miss 17 cents. Sales did come in above Street estimates by $2.3 million.

See Also: Wall Street Whiffs On Blue Apron's First Quarterly Earnings Report

After a lower open and a flush-out of many longs, Blue Apron continued in that direction before finally finding a bottom just above the psychological support level of $5.00, hitting $5.03. The ensuing rally has found resistance in between its all-time low from Wednesday ($5.51) and its all-time closing low from August 4 ($5.82) as the current high stands at $5.83.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (APRN)

Wall Street Whiffs On Blue Apron's First Quarterly Earnings Report
25 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For August 10, 2017
Lightning Round: Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Blue Apron, Philip Morris And More
Watch These 5 Huge Call Purchases In Monday Trade
Benzinga's Option Alert Recap From August 4
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on APRN
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.