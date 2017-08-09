Priceline Group Inc (NASDAQ: PCLN) shares are trading lower by $157 (8 percent) at $1892.00 in Wednesday's session.

The stock, which made an all-time high on Tuesday ($2067.99) is deep in the red, after not beating by enough (Q2 EPS beat of 94 cents with a slight revenue) to meet the Street's lofty expectations.

After a lower open, Priceline staged nearly a $10.00 rebound but found sellers at $1919.99 and continued its move lower. The ensuing decline took it under $1900.00 to $1875.08 and is attempting to rebound.

That marks the lowest level for the stock since it bottomed on July 7 at $1873.86. The previous day (July 6) is the last time it closed under $1900.00, when it ended that session at $1872.30.

