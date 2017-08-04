Market Overview

GoPro Aims To Close In Double Digits After Q2 Beat And Raise
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 04, 2017 11:56am   Comments
GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares are trading higher by $1.73, 21 percent, at $9.99 in Friday's session. The catalyst for the rally is a Q2 EPS beat of 16 cents along with a sales beat of $26 million. The company also raised Q3 guidance

After a higher open, GoPro retreated but found support well ahead of the top of Thursday's range ($8.38), only reaching $9.31 before continuing its move higher. It has crossed the psychological barrier of $10.00 as $10.19 stands as the high for the session as 11:48 a.m. EST.

That marks the first time the stock is in double digits since it ended its February 2 session at $10.97. The following day it swooned to $9.59, when the Street wasn't pleased with its Q4 report.

Its all-time low was made in March at $7.31 and traded in the $7.00 handle in June, July and as recently as Tuesday and Wednesday, when it had respective lows at $7.96 and $7.98.

