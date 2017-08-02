Market Overview

Snap Makes New All-Time Low For The Third Day In A Row
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 02, 2017 2:24pm
The Vetr community has upgraded $SNAP to 3.5-Stars. (Vetr)

Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) shares are trading lower by 50 cents (4 percent) at $12.60 in Tuesday's session.

Two days after its first lock-up expiration, the stock remains under selling pressure resulting in a new all-time low for the third day in a row.

After ending Tuesday's volatile session, which had the stock closing just off its low for the day, it quickly reversed course off a higher open. Once it breached its former all-time low of $13.07 from Tuesday, the pace of the decline began to accelerate.

See Also: Snap's Whipsaw Trading Action Following First Major Lock-Up Expiration

So far, the ensuing decline has taken Snap's stock to $12.52 and it hasn't been able to distance itself from that low.

