Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) shares are trading lower by 50 cents (4 percent) at $12.60 in Tuesday's session.

Two days after its first lock-up expiration, the stock remains under selling pressure resulting in a new all-time low for the third day in a row.

After ending Tuesday's volatile session, which had the stock closing just off its low for the day, it quickly reversed course off a higher open. Once it breached its former all-time low of $13.07 from Tuesday, the pace of the decline began to accelerate.

So far, the ensuing decline has taken Snap's stock to $12.52 and it hasn't been able to distance itself from that low.

