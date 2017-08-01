Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

CombiMatrix Higher After Buyout From Invitae
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 01, 2017 1:44pm   Comments
Share:
Related CBMX
20 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Tuesday
Mid-Day Market Update: Pitney Bowes Drops On Earnings Miss; Lumber Liquidators Shares Climb
Wall Street Indexes in Record Territory (GuruFocus)
Related NVTA
20 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Tuesday
Mid-Day Market Update: Pitney Bowes Drops On Earnings Miss; Lumber Liquidators Shares Climb

CombiMatrix Corp (NASDAQ: CBMX) shares are trading higher by $2.05 (40 percent) at $7.00 in Tuesday's session.

The family health molecular diagnostics company specializing in DNA-based reproductive health and pediatric testing services, announced it has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) to be acquired in an all-stock merger for approximately $33 million of combined consideration, based on a fixed price per share of Invitae's common stock of $9.49.

Off the open, CombiMatrix sprinted to $7.35 and then reversed course. The ensuing decline took the stock to $6.70, but has spent most the session trading just above and below the $7.00 level.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CBMX + NVTA)

20 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Tuesday
Mid-Day Market Update: Pitney Bowes Drops On Earnings Miss; Lumber Liquidators Shares Climb
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Pfizer Sales Miss Estimates
22 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
15 Biggest Mid-Day Gainers For Thursday
Antonio Costa's Watchlist For Wednesday, June 21
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on CBMX
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.