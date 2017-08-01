Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares are trading higher by 20 cents at $148.93 in Tuesday's session.

So far, the stock has traded just over a $1 dollar range ($148.41-$149.42) ahead of its Q3 report after the bell. Street estimates for EPS are $1.57 on revenues of $44.8 billion.

Despite rallying to new all-time high ($156.65) a few weeks following its Q2 report, Apple's stock is now trading in same area ($147.51, the close May 2) as it had the day of its Q2 report.

Ahead of its all-time high, major resistance stands at the trio of highs from late July just under $154.00. On the downside, Thursday's low ($147.30) support may be limited until its July 13 low ($145.44).

After the close, Apple is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $44.8 billion. Will it beat? $AAPL — Benzinga.com (@Benzinga) August 1, 2017

