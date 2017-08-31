Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) shares are trading lower by $3.80, or 7 percent at $46.45 in Thursday's session.

The catalyst for the sharp decline is a Q4 EPS beat of 3 cents along with a sales miss of $26 million. The company slashed its FY 2018 adjusted EPS from the estimate of $3.19 to $3.04-$3.11 range.

After a lower open, Campbell Soup attempted to rally, reaching $48.38 early in the session. It has continued to make lows for the session, as $46.443 stands as the low for the session as 1:50 p.m. EST. That erases all of its gains since September 2015, when the stock bottomed at $46.07.

