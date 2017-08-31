Market Overview

Ciena's Lower Q4 Sales Guidance Trumps Q3 Beat
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 31, 2017 11:48am   Comments
Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) shares are trading lower by $2.57, or 10 percent, at $21.70 in Thursday's session.

Before the open, the company reported a Q3 EPS beat of 2 cents along with a sales beat of $1.9 million. However, the Street is focusing on its lowered Q4 sales guidance from estimate of $770.3 million to the $720 million-$750 million range.

After a lower open, Ciena had a brief rally to $22.67 before continuing its move lower. It has now eclipsed its April 12 low ($21.43) as 21.35 stands as the low for the session as of 11:40 a.m. EST. So far, the rebound off that low has been capped at $21.88.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

