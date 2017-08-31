AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) shares are trading lower by 12 cents (2.6 percent) at $5.65 in Thursday's session.

The stock is in jeopardy of ending a five-day winning streak, which has taken it from its August 25 close to $5.86 earlier in today's session.

After a higher open, AK Steel found sellers 3 cents above Wednesday's high ($5.83) at $5.86 and turned lower. Those highs are just shy of its July 28 high ($5.95).

The ensuing decline has taken beyond Wednesday's close ($5.77), but has yet to reach Wednesday's low $5.47, as $5.57 stands as the low for the day as of 11:00 a.m. EST.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.