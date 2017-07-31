Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) shares are unchanged at $13.81 in Monday's session. It has been a volatile session for the stock as its first lock-up period for some investors expired today.

After a much-expected lower open, Snap continued in that direction making a new all-time low by 4 cents, reaching $13.10, and then sharply reversed course. Investors expecting the stock to swoon in the $12.00 handle were caught off guard as the stock staged a huge rebound.

See Also: Paul Meeks, Mark Mahaney Talk Snap's Lockup Expiration

At this time, Snap has returned to the upper-$13.00 handle, but has yet to reach Friday's high of $14.03.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.