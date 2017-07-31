Market Overview

GoPro Surrenders Some Early Gains After Upgrade
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 31, 2017 10:55am   Comments
Related GPRO
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 31, 2017
The Market In 5 Minutes

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ: GPRO) shares are trading higher by 7 cents at $8.18 in Monday's session.

Before the open, analysts at Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock from Underweight to Equal-Weight. That represents the latest analyst move in the forgotten high-flier since Citgroup upgraded the stock from Sell to Neutral on March 16.

After a higher open, GoPro found sellers just ahead of the pair of highs from July 13 ($8.49) and July 14 ($8.44), only reaching $8.39, and then reversed course. It has continued to make new lows for the session and is attempting to build support at the top of Friday's range ($8.13) and $8.14 stands as the low for the session as of 10:50 a.m. EST.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

