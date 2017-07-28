Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amazon Down 3% After Mixed Q2 Report
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 28, 2017 10:35am   Comments
Share:
Related AMZN
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Amazon Profit Misses Expectations
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Coconut Grove Bank Buys iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap, Apple Inc, Procter & Gamble Co, Sells ... (GuruFocus)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares are trading lower by $33.00 at $1013.00 in Friday's session.

The stock in the red, adding to Thursday's decline of nearly $7.00, following a mixed Q2 report. The company came up well shy for EPS by $1.02 but beat on sales by $800 million. At this time, the Street is putting more emphasis on the earnings shortfall than the revenue beat.

After a lower open, Amazon immediately went to test the psychological support level of $1000.00, which was backed up by the pre-market low of $1001.08, when it reached $1001.00 and reversed course. The stock rallied back to make a new high for the session at $1114.67, but has backed off that high.

If Amazon's stock breached the intraday low, there may be additional support at the pair of lows from July 13 ($995.90) and July 14 ($996.89).

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Amazon Profit Misses Expectations
5 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Amazon Needs To Be A Core Holding For Internet And Growth Investors Alike
For Amazon Investors, Focus On The Bigger Picture
The Market In 5 Minutes
What Does Your Living Room Say About You? Roomba Wants To Tell Advertisers
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on AMZN
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.