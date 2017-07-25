Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares are trading higher by 13 cents (0.8 percent) at $14.29 in Tuesday's session. The company will report Q2 earnings after the close. The Street is looking for the company to break even on revenue of $1.16 billion.

The stock shed over $3.00 following its Q1 report, falling from $13.62 to $10.32 the day following May 2 release. It went on to bottom two days later at $9.85 and has rebounded over $14.00 on several occasions with its June 23 high ($14.67) being the high for the rebound.

Ahead of the report, AMD has found intraday support a dime under Monday's low ($13.97), reaching $13.87 before rebounding. As of 2:00 p.m. EST, it hasn't been able to reach Monday's high of $14.44, as $14.32 stands as the high for the day.

The stock's highest close since its Q1 report was made on June 22 at $14.38.

