Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AMD In The Green Ahead Of Q2 Report
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 25, 2017 2:11pm   Comments
Share:
Related AMD
AMD Earnings Preview: A Look At What Might Be Expected For The Chipmakers' Q2 Results
Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2017

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares are trading higher by 13 cents (0.8 percent) at $14.29 in Tuesday's session. The company will report Q2 earnings after the close. The Street is looking for the company to break even on revenue of $1.16 billion.

The stock shed over $3.00 following its Q1 report, falling from $13.62 to $10.32 the day following May 2 release. It went on to bottom two days later at $9.85 and has rebounded over $14.00 on several occasions with its June 23 high ($14.67) being the high for the rebound.

See Also: AMD Earnings Preview: A Look At What Might Be Expected For The Chipmakers' Q2 Results

Ahead of the report, AMD has found intraday support a dime under Monday's low ($13.97), reaching $13.87 before rebounding. As of 2:00 p.m. EST, it hasn't been able to reach Monday's high of $14.44, as $14.32 stands as the high for the day.

The stock's highest close since its Q1 report was made on June 22 at $14.38.

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMD)

AMD Earnings Preview: A Look At What Might Be Expected For The Chipmakers' Q2 Results
Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2017
Analyst: Nvidia, Western Digital Only Buys In Semi Space Given Current Industry Dynamics
12 Biggest Mid-Day Losers For Tuesday
Cavium Among Preferred Semiconductor Stocks Heading Into Earnings Season
Barclays Downgrades Advanced Micro Devices, Sees 'Little Evidence' Of Epyc Share Gains
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Sign up for email alerts on AMD
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.