AK Steel Sharply Higher After Q2 Beat
Joel Elconin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 25, 2017 12:15pm   Comments
AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE: AKS) shares are trading higher by 76 cents (11 percent) at $6.71 in Tuesday's session.

The catalyst behind the rally is a Q2 EPS beat of 7 cents along with a slight beat for sales.

After a higher open, AK Steel had a brief 7-cent retreat to $6.35 before continuing its move higher. So far, the ensuing rally has reached $6.88 and isn't far off that level as of 12 p.m. EST.

If the rally continues, there may be additional resistance at the pair of highs from June 29 ($7.00) and June 30 ($7.04).

Posted-In: Technicals Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

© 2017 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

