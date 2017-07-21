General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) shares are trading lower by 90 cents (3.3 percent) at $25.79 in Friday's session.

Despite a Q2 EPS beat of 3 cents along with a revenue beat of $61 million, the stock is deep in the red. CFO Jeffrey Bornstein sees FY 2017 EPS trending toward the lower-end of its previously stated $1.60-$1.70 range.

After much lower open, GE immediately bottomed at $25.26 and began to rebound. That marks the lowest level for the stock since October 2015, when it bottomed at $24.79.

So far, the rebound off that depressed level has taken GE to $25.92, which is well shy of the lower-end of Thursday's range ($26.60).

